Tides Split Doubleheader Against Jacksonville
July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (11-11, 47-50) split a doubleheader against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-10, 47-50) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. In game one, the Tides won 6-5 after trailing 5-0 early, doing so with two three-run homers including a walk-off. The Tides would lose game two, 1-0, in a pitcher's duel to split the doubleheader.
In game one, it was all Jacksonville for most of the game. They started with Jhonny Pereda knocking a two-run single in the first. They scored each of their final three runs in the second, starting with José Devers hitting a double to score the first run. Jacksonville would capitalize on two errors to score the final two runs to make it 5-0.
Tides starter Cade Povich would settle in after the second inning, retiring the next 12 batters he faced through the sixth inning. In his 6.0 innings pitched, he allowed the five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out two.
With two outs in the sixth and two runners on, Anthony Maldonado came on in relief of the Jumbo Shrimp's starter Darren McCaughan. On the second pitch by Maldonado, Kyle Stowers blasted a three-run shot to pull the Tides within two. Into the seventh, Maldonado would walk the first two batters, then allowed the walk-off three-run homer by Nick Maton for the Tides 6-5 win.
In game two, it was the Jumbo Shrimp scoring first again. This time, it took until the fourth for them to score when Griffin Conine knocked an RBI single. The low-scoring came in large part to the success of Tides starter Tucker Davidson. He would toss a quality start, going 6.0 innings and allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five. It was his first quality start this year.
Jacksonville's starter Shaun Anderson was even better than Davidson, also tossing a quality start. He held a no-hitter into the fourth inning and finished with 6.0 innings. He allowed no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out five. Emmanuel Ramirez would come in to close the game and earned the save in the 1-0 loss for Norfolk.
