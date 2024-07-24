Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Red Sox-Yankees, Tessie, and the WooSox' New Royal Wooters Club

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Before the Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees on July 24, 2004, the Dropkick Murphys performed their modernized version of "Tessie" for the first time live outside Fenway Park. The musical event began what would become one of the most impactful days in Red Sox history.

About a century earlier, the Boston Americans--the moniker the team used before becoming the Red Sox in 1908--played Honus Wagner and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1903 World Series. With the team down three games to one in the best-of-nine series, a group of rambunctious fans began singing "Tessie" in hopes of distracting the opposition. The fans' tactics worked, helping lead the Americans to four straight victories and the first World Series title in team history.

The group of Bostonians were known as the Royal Rooters--the first fan club of the Americans and, later, the Red Sox. Led by Michael "Nuf Ced" McGreevy, the assembly of diehards garnered national attention, becoming infamous to opposing teams for their insults and intimidation strategies.

Gathering on game days at McGreevy's 3rd Base Saloon, the group would march in procession to their seating that was fittingly on the third base line. From there, the Rooters hootin' and hollerin' would ring out from the first to the last pitch.

Originally written by Billy Murray and performed in the Broadway musical The Silver Slipper, "Tessie" quickly became the Royal Rooters' rallying cry. Often exchanging lyrics for insults and jabs at the opposition, the song was comparable to a right-of-passage and remained with the club as the Sox went on to win five titles in the early 20th century.

Fast forward to 2004, and the Red Sox had not won a World Series in 86 years.

On the cusp of their first American League pennant since 1986, Aaron Boone's walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS left Boston numb as the Yankees advanced to the World Series. Looking to acquire the final piece of the puzzle that offseason, the Red Sox sought the services of seven-time All-Star and reigning American League MVP Alex Rodriguez.

In a three-team trade with the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox, Boston got their guy--almost. Though the trade was agreed upon, the MLB Players Association axed the deal due to a reduction in the value of Rodriguez's contact. To make matters worse, the Yankees swooped in and acquired Rodriguez--handing Boston another difficult loss.

During this time of heartache for Sox fans, current WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg was the Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the Red Sox. While researching the organization's history, he repeatedly stumbled upon "Tessie" and discovered its association to Red Sox championships. However, the present form of the century-old song would not be adept to Fenway's PA system.

In a meeting with Jeff Horrigan of the Boston Herald, the journalist told Steinberg that the Dropkick Murphys, an American-Celtic punk rock band, had interest in pursuing a relationship with the Red Sox. Steinberg suggested the song to the band, who agreed to remake it in their own musical style--with the addition of a few lyrical adjustments to pay homage to the Royal Rooters.

About six months later, on July 24, 2004, the Dropkick Murphys debuted their version of "Tessie" live at Fenway Park. Later that night, the course of Red Sox--and baseball--history was changed forever.

Entering that evening's matchup with the Yankees, Boston was 52-44 and had lost seven of their last 10 games. Due to heavy rain that fell the night prior, the game was nearly postponed, but with Red Sox players persistent to play, the teams took the field an hour behind schedule.

To begin the game, the Yankees jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Red Sox starter Bronson Arroyo. With Rodriguez batting in the top of the third, the right-hander drilled him with an 87 mph curveball on the shoulder. As the Yankees third baseman slowly walked to first base, he voiced his displeasure at Arroyo, with catcher Jason Varitek quickly getting in between them.

Seconds later, chaos erupted.

"I remember that time period being critical," said Red Sox outfielder Gabe Kapler, recounting the fight to The Athletic. "We needed a spark. And it turned out to be Jason [Varitek]. It almost felt like he had a plan, like he knew exactly what he was doing, and he recognized we needed something to happen and took it upon himself to make that a go."

In the spirit of the Royal Rooters, the fight ignited a fire within the Red Sox. Not only did they go on to win the game thanks to Bill Mueller's walk-off homer, but the team won 46 of their final 66 games, clinching the American League's lone wild card.

The magic continued in October, with the Sox overcoming a 3-0 ALCS deficit to none other but the Yankees. In Game 4 of the series, Mueller once again got to Rivera, ripping a game-tying single in the ninth to keep the Red Sox alive. David Ortiz's walk-off home run three innings later gave Boston life and his walk-off single in Game 5 gave the city hope. Curt Schilling's performance through adversity in Game 6 brought the Sox one win away from the improbable, and their 10-3 rout in Game 7 made history.

Four games later--with "Tessie" back as Boston's rallying cry--the Red Sox were on top of the baseball world for the first time in 86 years, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2004 World Series.

This July 24 marks the 20-year anniversary of the song's revitalization by the Dropkick Murphys and the fight that altered Red Sox history. Over the next two decades, the Sox added three more championships to the ledger, becoming one of four clubs with at least nine World Series titles.

Though the Royal Rooters' prominence faded during the 86-year drought, the club's legacy remains in Red Sox Nation. The Rooters are the grandfathers of Sox fans--and their influence stretches to all American sports fanbases.

Soon, the club's history will continue at Polar Park.

Beginning in 2025, WooSox Season Ticket Memberships will be referred to as the Royal Wooters Club, honoring the original group while making it unique to Worcester. Members will be given the "royal" treatment with exclusive benefits included in season ticket packages--new and improved for the upcoming season, with additional surprises on the way.

For more information on WooSox ticket packages and Royal Wooters Club Memberships, please call (508) 500-8888.

