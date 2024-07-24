IronPigs Pound out Season-High 18 Hits to Rout Red Wings

Rochester, N.Y. - Four-hit games from Cal Stevenson and Scott Kingery fed into an 18-hit barrage for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (49-47, 15-8) as they dismantled the Rochester Red Wings (52-44, 14-9) by a final of 10-2 on Wednesday night at Innovative Field.

Scoreless going into the second inning, the 'Pigs struck first with three in the third inning. Kody Clemens socked an automatic double to plate a run to open the scoring before Darick Hall drew a bases loaded walk to force home a run. A Buddy Kennedy sacrifice fly plated Clemens to make it 3-0.

In the fourth, the 'Pigs sent 11 batters to the plate to score five times. Simon Muzziotti singled to start the frame and Scott Kingery then doubled. A Matt Kroon grounder to third allowed Muzziotti to score with Kroon safe at the first after the play at the plate. Cal Stevenson singled home Kingery and Clemens then advanced both runners with a flyout to centerfield. After a groundout, Hall drove in both runners with a base hit. Two singles loaded the bases before Muzziotti drew a bases loaded walk to plate Hall, making it 8-0.

The Red Wings got on the board on an Alex Call RBI double in the last of the fourth but the 'Pigs cancelled that run out in the fifth on a Clemens sacrifice fly.

Carter Kieboom socked a solo homer, his fifth, for the Rochester in the sixth but it was mere consolation as Kennedy made it an eight-run lead again for the 'Pigs in the ninth with an RBI double.

Mick Abel (3-7) shone over five innings, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk, striking out five en route to the win for the 'Pigs.

Kyle Luckham (0-1) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, allowing six runs (four earned) in three-plus frames on six hits and two walks, striking out two.

The IronPigs and Red Wings square off again on Thursday, July 25th, at 11:05 a.m. at Innovative Field. The 'Pigs are slated to hand the ball to David Parkinson (2-4, 5.52) while the Red Wings go with Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 7.32)

