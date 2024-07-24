Clippers Open Big Homestand with a Big Win

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers won the series opener against the Memphis Redbirds at Huntington Park, prevailing 8-6 in the back-and-forth affair to improve to 13-8 in the season's second half, just a half-game back of leading the League.

George Valera's two-run blast in the 7th inning was the difference for Columbus, his eighth of the season. Valera was one of four Clippers with multiple hits on the evening, led by Johnathan Rodriguez with four hits.

Starting pitcher Logan Allen fanned five Redbirds over 5.1 innings. Erik Sabrowski (4-1) earned the victory in relief, while Andrew Walters picked up his fifth save of the season with a scoreless 9th inning.

The Columbus Clippers and Memphis Redbirds continue their series on Wednesday with a Schneider Downs Business Day Special. The first pitch is at 12:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

