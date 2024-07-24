Redbirds Unable to Provide Support in McGreevy's Gem at Columbus

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 2-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Wednesday afternoon at Columbus.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy continued his dominant two-month stretch. The right-handed pitcher did not allow a run in 6.0 innings, allowed two hits, walked three and struck out five. McGreevy has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts since June 1 and 10 of his last 12 since mid-May.

The lone Redbirds run came in on a bases-loaded walk from second baseman Thomas Saggese in the top of the third inning. Right fielder Jordan Walker and designated hitter Luken Baker each posted a two-hit effort. Walker smacked a pair of doubles while Baker reached three times, including a double and a walk.

Memphis held a 1-0 lead until Columbus hit a two-run home run against Kyle Leahy (0-3) with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

