Boushley Baffles Storm Chasers, Saints Take Down Minor League's Best Team, 6-2

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - This is the Caleb Boushley the St. Paul Saints have seen for most of the season. After allowing 16 runs over his last two starts, Boushley rebounded in a big way on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field. He was sensational over his 6.0 innings and the Saints offense capitalized against Omaha Storm Chasers starter Anthony Veneziano in a 6-2 victory in front of 8,552.

Boushley walked the leadoff hitter in the game and then proceeded to retire the next six keeping the Storm Chasers off balance with a mix of cutters and change ups.

While Boushely was silencing the fourth highest scoring team in the league, the Saints offense was jumping on Veneziano in the first three innings. Major League rehabber Royce Lewis got the Saints started in the first inning with a double off the base of the left-center field wall and came around to score on a single from Yunior Severino making it 1-0. Lewis finished his second Major League rehab appearance 1-3 with a double, run, and a walk.

Two batters into the second inning and the Saints grabbed a 2-0 lead courtesy of a leadoff single to center by DaShawn Keirsey Jr. followed by an RBI double from Wynton Bernard.

In the third, the Saints scored two more runs as Major League rehabber Jose Miranda led off with a single to right. Severino followed with a double putting runners at second and third. Chris Williams' sacrifice fly put the Saints up 3-0. With two outs Bernard clubbed his second RBI double of the game increasing the lead to 4-0. Bernard went 2-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Boushley allowed one hit in each of the third through fifth, but came out of those innings unscathed. He gave up his lone run of the afternoon on a solo homer to CJ Alexander, his 12th of the season, in the sixth cutting the lead to 4-1. Boushley went 6.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Storm Chasers added another in the seventh when Ryan Fitzgerald walked with one and scored on a two-out double by Rodolfo Durán shrinking the Saints lead to 4-2.

The Saints added two insurance runs in the eighth. Payton Eeles led off with a walk and scored on an Anthony Prato triple increasing the lead to 5-2. It was Prato's fourth triple in July, the second Saints player in franchise history with four triples in a month. Rylan Bannon made it 6-2 with an RBI single to right.

The Saints bullpen finished it off with Matt Bowman throwing a scoreless eighth and Diego Castillo finishing it off with a scoreless ninth.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (8-5, 3.79) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Andrew Hoffman (2-4, 7.34). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

