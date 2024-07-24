Series Evens in 6-2 Omaha Loss to Saints

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SAINT PAUL, MIN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the second of a six-game series to the Saint Paul Saints, losing 6-2 Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field.

For the second straight game, the Saints got on the board first and jumped out to a 4-0 lead off Omaha starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano, tagging the left-hander for four runs on seven hits over the first three innings of the game.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Storm Chasers finally got on the board and trimmed Saint Paul's lead to 4-1 as CJ Alexander crushed his 12th home run of the season, a solo shot to right field to bring Omaha within three.

The Chasers crossed home another run in the top of the seventh inning as Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk, then Rodolfo Durán doubled him in, his third hit of the game, for a 2-run deficit, a 4-2 Saints lead.

Behind Veneziano's five innings, John McMillon tossed a scoreless sixth inning and struck out two. He was replaced by Will Klein in the bottom of the seventh inning, who allowed a pair of base runners to open the inning but struck out his next three to get out of the frame.

The Saints increased the lead with two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth off Carlos Hernandez, as the first three batters of the inning reached on a walk and two hits to push St. Paul ahead 6-2.

Omaha had one last chance in the top half of the last frame as Devin Mann drew a walk to get on base but that was all the Chasers could muster as the game ended in a 6-2 final. Alexander collected a pair of hits in the loss, while Durán finished the day 3-for-4 with two doubles.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Saints at CHS Field Thursday, July 25 as first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann is slated to start for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.