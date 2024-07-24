Knights Beat the Sounds on Tuesday, 7-2

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights recorded 10 hits and seven runs on Tuesday night en route to a commanding 7-2 win over the Nashville Sounds in the opening game of a six-game series from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The win was Charlotte's sixth over the team's last seven games.

Although the Sounds scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Joey Wiemer, the Knights battled back to score two runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead at that point. The fourth inning was highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Zach DeLoach. One inning later, Mark Payton scored the team's third run of the day when Oscar Colás hit into a double play.

The Charlotte offense continued to score runs and DeLoach continued to help his club in the opener on Tuesday. In the top of the sixth inning, DeLoach connected on an RBI double -- his second double of the game and third RBI of the night. For the season, DeLoach is now batting .271 with 35 RBI.

In addition to the solid offensive performance from DeLoach on Tuesday, Colás added a strong offensive game with an RBI single in the seventh inning and an RBI double in the ninth inning. On the night, Colás went 2-for-5 with two RBI at the plate.

Charlotte LHP Ky Bush (2-0, 5.40) was sharp in his first career Triple-A start, which led to his second win of the season with the Knights. Bush gave up just one run on just one hit over five innings. He walked two batters and struck out four. The Charlotte bullpen was sharp in relief of Bush as four pitchers combined to allow just one unearned run over the final four innings. Chicago White Sox RHP Matt Foster fanned three batters and allowed an unearned run in one inning in his MLB rehab assignment.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series from Nashville, TN on Wednesday night against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch on Wednesday is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

