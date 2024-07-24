Knights Drop Wednesday's Game, 5-3
July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 5-3 on Wednesday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The Knights battled in the top of the ninth inning and brought the tying run to first base but fell just short in the end. The Knights have still won six of the last eight games.
Charlotte center fielder Dominic Fletcher had a solid day at the plate for the Knights. Fletcher reached base four times on the night, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk and two runs scored. Right fielder Oscar Colás also shined at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBI. Additionally, third baseman Bryan Ramos chipped in with two hits in the contest.
RHP Sean Burke (0-4, 5.57) was activated off Charlotte's Development List before the game and received the game two start for the Knights. Unfortunately, Burke was unable to get out of the first inning as he allowed three runs on five walks over 0.2 innings pitched. He was saddled with the loss. Despite the loss, six Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Sounds to just three hits on the night.
Chicago White Sox RHP Dominic Leone was added to Charlotte's roster before the game on an MLB rehab assignment and he tossed a scoreless frame on Wednesday night.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series from Nashville, TN on Thursday night against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Thursday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 24, 2024
- WooSox and RailRiders Split Wednesday Doubleheader - Worcester Red Sox
- Late Lead Slips Away from Gwinnett in 7-6 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Game, 5-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Vihuelas Knock off Knights, Even Series - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader with Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders and Red Sox Split Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Unload Thirteen Hits In 9-4 Win Over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.24 - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Split Doubleheader Against Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Can't Keep up in 9-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Shenton Stop Streak; Bulls Win 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Pound out Season-High 18 Hits to Rout Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Series Evens in 6-2 Omaha Loss to Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Boushley Baffles Storm Chasers, Saints Take Down Minor League's Best Team, 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Peguero and Fraizer's Slams Power Indy Past Iowa, 14-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Take First Two Games of Series in 6-2 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Seven-Run Second Inning Leads Indianapolis over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Offense Quiet in 6-2 Loss to Buffalo on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Unable to Provide Support in McGreevy's Gem at Columbus - Memphis Redbirds
- Clippers Open Big Homestand with a Big Win - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - July 24 DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- A Nightly Walk-Thru Holiday Lights Festival at Coca-Cola Park Coming this Winter - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 30-August 4 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Southpaw Bailey Falter Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- July 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Red Sox-Yankees, Tessie, and the WooSox' New Royal Wooters Club - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Wins a Thriller over IronPigs Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Beat the Sounds on Tuesday, 7-2 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Game, 5-3
- Knights Beat the Sounds on Tuesday, 7-2
- Watch "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" at Truist Field this Saturday, July 27
- Watch the SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at Truist Field on Saturday, July 27
- Knights Drop Sunday's Finale, 10-2