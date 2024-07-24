Knights Drop Wednesday's Game, 5-3

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 5-3 on Wednesday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The Knights battled in the top of the ninth inning and brought the tying run to first base but fell just short in the end. The Knights have still won six of the last eight games.

Charlotte center fielder Dominic Fletcher had a solid day at the plate for the Knights. Fletcher reached base four times on the night, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk and two runs scored. Right fielder Oscar Colás also shined at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBI. Additionally, third baseman Bryan Ramos chipped in with two hits in the contest.

RHP Sean Burke (0-4, 5.57) was activated off Charlotte's Development List before the game and received the game two start for the Knights. Unfortunately, Burke was unable to get out of the first inning as he allowed three runs on five walks over 0.2 innings pitched. He was saddled with the loss. Despite the loss, six Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Sounds to just three hits on the night.

Chicago White Sox RHP Dominic Leone was added to Charlotte's roster before the game on an MLB rehab assignment and he tossed a scoreless frame on Wednesday night.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series from Nashville, TN on Thursday night against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Thursday.

