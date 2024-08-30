Worthy Call Up: Pitcher Travis Adams Promoted to Saints from Wichita

August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints have not needed many starting pitchers this season, using only 17 different starters in 2024, the lowest single-season total since joining the ranks of affiliated baseball. That amount will increase by one more when Travis Adams takes the mound to make his Triple-A debut. Adams was transferred from Double-A Wichita to St. Paul on Friday.

Adams, 24, has spent the entire season with the Wichita Wind Surge. He appeared in 22 games (19 starts) and went 5-7 with a 3.67 ERA. In 108.0 innings, Adams allowed 44 earned runs, walked 28 batters, struck out a career-high 109 and held his opposition to a .233 batting average. At the time of his promotion, he ranked fifth among Texas League leaders in ERA (3.67), WHIP (1.14), sixth in strikeouts (109) and seventh in both innings pitched and opponent batting average.

The Palm Springs, California native spent the 2023 campaign with the Wind Surge. In 26 appearances (25 starts), Adams went 4-10 with a 5.66 ERA. He walked 43 batters and struck out 97 in a career-high 109.2 innings.

A sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Sacramento State, Adams spent his first full professional season split between Single-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids, where he made a total of 22 starts and won a career-best six games. Across two levels, he went 6-8 with a 3.93 ERA and recorded 108 strikeouts to 26 walks in 100.2 innings.

The Saints' roster now holds the league-maximum 28 players, with 16 pitchers and 12 position players with five on the Injured List and one Major League Rehab assignment.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.