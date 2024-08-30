Bisons Fall to Bulls from Soggy Durham, 7-0
August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Bulls righty Cole Wilcox tossed seven shutout innings and Durham used a five-run fourth inning to blank the Bisons, 7-0, Friday night from a soggy Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Buffalo collected just five hits in falling for the fourth straight night in North Carolina.
Wilcox faced just four over the minimum in shutting down the Herd offense. He allowed five hits and two walks, but two of the base runners were erased by doubleplays and a third was taken off the bases when Rafael Lantigua was caught stealing second base to end the second inning.
In all, Buffalo advanced just one base runner past first base while Wilcox was on hill and that was in the sixth inning when Jonatan Clase doubled with one out. After Clase reached third on Alan Roden's grounder, Josh Kasevich was robbed of an RBI-hit when Bulls left fielder Ronny Simon snagged his sharp line drive with a diving grab to end the inning.
Wilcox ended his night with four strikeouts while throwing 58 of his 93 pitches for strikes for his first win of the season.
Durham scored the only run they would need in the second inning when Bob Seymour lofted a soft line drive into right field off Herd reliever Luis Quinones for an RBI-double.
The Bulls then put the game out of reach with a five-run fourth inning off the Bisons' righty. Kenny Piper had an RBI single in the frame while Jake Magnum doubled home two more with a bases-loaded grounder up the right field line. Bookending those three runs with a pair of runs scored by Durham on wild pitches.
Of the five Bisons hits on the night, only Clase's double in the sixth went for extra bases. Buffalo had just three at-bats with runners in scoring position all night, going 0-3.
Brandon Eisert started for the Bisons and took the loss as he allowed the base runner to reach in the second inning that scored on Seymour's double. He fell to 4-2 on the season.
The Bisons will look to get back in the win column Saturday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch from Durham.
