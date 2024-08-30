Daulton Jefferies Begins Rehab Assignment at Victory Field

August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed pitcher Daulton Jefferies will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue a seven-game series at Victory Field against the Louisville Bats tonight at 7:05. Jefferies is the 18th major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 23 separate stints this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielders Nick Gonzales and Alika Williams, outfielder Joshua Palacios, catchers Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki, Bailey Falter, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester and Hunter Stratton.

Jefferies, 29, was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 6 with right elbow discomfort and was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 30. He made four appearances with Pittsburgh after being recalled from Indianapolis on June 17 and registered a 6.30 ERA (7er/10.0ip) with eight strikeouts.

The Merced, Calif. native began the season with San Francisco and Triple-A Sacramento before being traded to Pittsburgh on May 10 in exchange for outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco. He went 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA (14er/20.2ip) and 12 strikeouts in five starts with Indianapolis prior to his stint with the Pirates.

Jefferies was originally selected by Oakland in the first round (37th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of California (Berkeley). He had his contract first selected by the Athletics on Nov. 20, 2019, and made his MLB debut in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sept. 12, 2020, at Texas.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

