Bisons Host IronPigs at 11:05 AM on Sunday, September 8
August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
A reminder to fans that the Bisons game on Sunday, September 8th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs now has an 11:05 a.m. first pitch with ballpark gates opening at 10 a.m. The game will be a Family Funday, with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet and Kids Activities as well as postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.
This Bisons game was originally scheduled for 6:05 p.m., but was moved during the season to 11:05 a.m. If you have a ticket that has the original time on it, that ticket is still valid and does not need to be exchanged or re-issued. The seat you have reserved with that ticket will be yours on Sunday, September 8th.
