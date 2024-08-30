WooSox Offense Cold Again in 2-1 Loss to Toledo
August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA -- Hunter Dobbins hurled five innings and picked up seven strikeouts in his Triple-A debut, but the Worcester Red Sox (30-24)/(65-64) dropped their second straight game to the Toledo Mud Hens (26-29)/(61-68) on Friday night at Polar Park by a score of 2-1.
Making his Triple-A debut on Friday night, Hunter Dobbins fired a perfect first inning and struck out the first two batters he faced to begin his WooSox career. Dobbins hoped to make a nice first impression at Polar Park by continuing the success he had at Double-A Portland this season. In 21 starts with the Sea Dogs, the right-hander pitched to a 3.17 ERA and recorded 98 strikeouts in 105 innings.
In his second inning of work, though, Toledo pushed across the first run of the game after the first four batters reached base on a walk and three straight singles. With two on and one out, Dobbins was able to work around the traffic, keeping the Mud Hens to one run in the frame.
Entering the fifth inning, Toledo maintained a 1-0 lead and threatened to add after Ryan Vilade ripped a double into the left field corner that vanished in the side wall. Following a walk to Justyn-Henry Malloy, Akil Baddoo doubled home Vilade to give the Mud Hens a two-run advantage. Once again, Dobbins escaped the inning without further damage, but Toledo now held a 2-0 lead.
The fifth inning would be Dobbins' last as he ended the night with a line of 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K in a solid Triple-A debut.
In the WooSox' half of the fifth, Roman Anthony led off the inning with a walk and Chase Meidroth followed with a base hit to put two aboard for the middle of the order. With two outs, Vaughn Grissom came through, driving home Anthony with an RBI single to cut the Mud Hens' lead to one. As the game entered the sixth, Worcester trailed, 2-.
Wyatt Olds and Chase Shugart were the first two relievers out of the WooSox' bullpen on Friday and kept Toledo from adding to their narrow one-run lead. In the sixth inning, Olds worked around two baserunners in a scoreless outing while Shugart struck out the side in the seventh, keeping the WooSox within reach heading into the eighth inning.
Liam Hendriks was next out of the 'pen for Worcester, who made his fifth rehab appearance on Friday night and third with the WooSox. The three-time All-Star allowed a hit but kept Toledo off the board in a scoreless top of the eighth inning. In the bottom half of the frame, Worcester was looking for some offense. After a hit by pitch and two walks, the WooSox loaded the bases with two outs, but failed to push across the tying run.
Luis Guerrero added to his 11.1 inning scoreless streak by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth, but the WooSox' offense went down quietly in the bottom half of the inning as Toledo hung on to win the fourth game of their six-game set at Polar Park, 2-1. In his Triple-A debut, Dobbins (L, 0-1) was handed the loss while Jack Anderson (W, 2-0) picked up the victory for Toledo.
The WooSox and Mud Hens will resume their six-game series at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Toledo's starting pitcher has yet to be announced, but Justin Hagenman (4-5, 5.02) will get the start for Worcester. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
BOX SCORE - TOL 2, WOR 1
