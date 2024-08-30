Kristian Campbell Adds to WooSox' High-Powered Offense

August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Thirteen months ago, the Boston Red Sox selected Kristian Campbell in the fourth round of the MLB Draft after he played just one season at Georgia Tech.

Now, he's standing on Fenway Park's doorstep.

"Focus on one game at a time," Campbell said. "When the time is right, everything will fall into place."

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee but raised in Marietta, Georgia, Campbell hit .376/.484/.549 with Georgia Tech and struck out just 17 times in 173 at-bats. However, with only four home runs during his college career, Major League scouts were pessimistic about the then 21-year-old developing into a legitimate power threat at the next level.

It only took a year of development to change everyone's mind.

In his first professional season, Campbell has slashed .339/.444/.581 in 103 games across three levels entering August 30's slate of games. The infielder/outfielder has 53 extra-base hits--including 19 home runs--and 72 RBIs while stealing 22 bases. Campbell's enormous offensive output has his fellow teammates comparing him to MLB's all-time leader in home runs.

"We call him Barry Bonds just because of how good of a hitter he is," Roman Anthony said at the time of his promotion to Worcester on August 12. "He's a great player. He's a freak athlete. [He] plays the game the right way, and he's a great person on and off the field. It's rare that you get a guy like that who can play so many different premium positions and play it at the level that he plays it at while putting up the numbers that he's put up."

Campbell's breakout season has caught the eye of not only his teammates, but the Red Sox development staff. The organization is pleased with his progress and envisions him to be an important part of their future.

"He's going to be a fan favorite," Red Sox Director of Player Development Brian Abraham said while speaking at the Great Polar Park Writers Series on June 26. "...He probably doesn't realize how good he is, but he hits the ball as hard as anyone in Minor League Baseball--and hits the ball as hard as our big leaguers."

Hitting the ball hard is exactly what Campbell's done since moving up to Worcester. Out of 25 balls put in play, the 22-year-old hit 60% of them over 90 mph with nine exit velocities clocking in at over 100 mph.

A common belief around baseball is the harder someone hits the ball, the likelier it is they'll find success. It's a small sample size, but in seven games at Triple-A, Campbell already has three home runs and a 1.131 OPS.

"He showed up and the first thing I noticed is that he's strong," WooSox manager Chad Tracy said. "...An emphasis across our organization is learning how to swing the bat fast. He swings the bat fast."

While Campbell continues to impress on and off the field, his goal with the WooSox is to stay consistent. The Red Sox' No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline understands it's a long road to The Show, but by working hard and staying even keel, it's an attainable goal.

But until he earns his next call, Campbell is keeping everything in perspective. It wasn't that long ago he was sitting in the seats watching big league games unfold.

It's why he enjoys spending time with fans and signing autographs for them. After his Polar Park debut, the 22-year-old signed the WooSox' lineup card and gifted it to a fan.

"It's cool--I look forward to it," Campbell said. "I was definitely that kid 10-15 years ago. I can see myself being one of the young kids and I don't take that lightly."

Campbell joins the top three prospects in the Red Sox organization--Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel, respectively--as recent promotions to Worcester. Though Mayer is likely out for the rest of the 2024 season with low back inflammation, Anthony and Teel have been key contributors in the WooSox' recent surge.

The club has won 15 of their last 19 games and 10 of 12 as they make their final push for the postseason. Anthony, in particular, has been on fire over his last nine games, slashing .462/.544/.821 with three home runs and 14 runs scored while playing all three outfield positions.

Entering play on August 30, the WooSox sit six games back of the Columbus Clippers for the International League second half title. It's an uphill battle, but an exciting finish to the 2024 season is on tap.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.