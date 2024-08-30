RailRiders Fall in Doubleheader

August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings on Friday at PNC Field, falling 6-2 in game one and 4-1 in the nightcap.

In game one, the Red Wings opened the scoring in the second inning. Joey Meneses singled home Riley Adams and Stone Garrett plated Trey Lipscomb for a 2-0 advantage.

The RailRiders answered with a run in the bottom of the frame. Carlos Narvaez scorched an RBI single to center to score T.J. Rumfield, making it 2-1.

Rochester extended their lead in the top of the third. Jack Dunn drove a three-run home run to left to give the Red Wings a four-run cushion.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Jahmai Jones led off with a ground-rule double and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly. Jones scored on an RBI groundout courtesy of Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas, pulling the RailRiders within three.

Rochester plated a run back in the sixth when Stone Garrett scored on a wild pitch from MLB Rehabber Lou Trivino to make it 6-2. Trivino struck out one while allowing a hit in an inning of work.

RailRider starter Tanner Tully (L, 2-7) pitched 4.2 innings, giving up five runs on five hits and striking out four. Nationals #27 Prospect Jackson Rutledge tossed 4.0 innings, striking out eight and giving up one run on three hits in the no-decision.

In game two, a pair of errant throws in the top of the second allowed Rochester's Jackson Cluff to score from first, putting the Red Wings up 1-0.

Andrew Pinckney put Rochester up 2-0 in the third with a solo shot off RailRiders starter Yoendrys Gómez.

In the bottom of the third, JC Escarra singled, advanced to second on an error, and moved to third on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Vivas pulled SWB within one.

Joey Meneses hit an RBI double in the fifth, giving Rochester a 3-1 edge. Jake Alu added to the advantage with an RBI single for a three-run Red Wing's lead to cap the scoring.

Gomez (L, 2-5) struck out four, allowing two runs on four hits. Starter Spenser Watkins gave up one run on three hits while striking out four through four innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Rochester on Saturday afternoon. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 30-24, 73-55

