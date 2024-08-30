Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights September 3-8

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With the 2024 season winding down, the Bats are returning to Louisville Slugger Field for the penultimate homestand of the season. The series features three specialty jerseys, the first Harry Potter Night in Bats history, Traumatic Brain Injury Night, and so much more.

For all six games of the homestand, fans can check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more.

The six-game series from Tuesday, September 3 through Sunday, September 8 will see the Bats battle the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, for just the second time ever. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW, and Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, September 3 - Louisville Bats vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

Dog Night: Fans can bring their favorite four-legged friends and enjoy a night at the ballpark. Tickets for dogs and their owners will be $10 before gameday and increase to $13 the day of the game. Proceeds from all dog tickets will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. Dog owners can also grab a special bandana giveaway from Feeders Pet Supply at the check-in table located at the Witherspoon and Penn Station Picnic Pavilion Gates while supplies last.

Wednesday, September 4 - Louisville Bats vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Rescue: HI-Surf Night: To celebrate the upcoming release of a new lifeguard drama on Fox, Rescue: HI-Surf, the Bats will be wearing specialty red and yellow lifeguard themed jerseys for Wednesday's game. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off online.

1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.

Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, September 5 - Louisville Bats vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

$6 College Student Ticket: We're inviting all college students out to the ballpark with a $6 General Admission ticket offer! Walk-up only and must have a valid student ID.

Friday, September 6 - Louisville Bats vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Harry Potter Night: For the first time, the Bats will host Harry Potter Night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats will be wearing specialty Harry Potter themed jerseys for the game. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off online with the proceeds benefitting USA Cares. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a special Harry Potter themed Bats scarf.

Friends and Family Night: Treat the whole family (or friends) to a night at the ballpark with a ticket package that includes four outfield reserve seats, four Bats hats, four hot dogs, and four sodas for just $72, presented by Republic Bank. Click HERE to take advantage of this offer.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen and Cocktail Margaritas from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Christian and Scooby: Presented by Cupcake Vineyards, this postgame balancing act performance by Christian and his trusty Chihuahua Scooby is sure to be a must-see hit.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Wright Implement, make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks! These fireworks will be shot off from the Ohio River and will be the largest show of the 2024 season.

Saturday, September 7 - Louisville Bats vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Traumatic Brain Injury Night: Presented by University of Louisville Health, the Bats will step up to the plate for brain injury awareness on Friday night. For the game, the team will be wearing specialty green jerseys, the color recognized for traumatic brain injuries. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned online with the proceeds benefitting the Frazier Rehab Center and University of Louisville Health.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and wine cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Jefferson's Bourbon Tasting: Jefferson's Bourbon will have a bourbon tasting station set up on the concourse near the Bats team store. Fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase flights of four 1/2 ounce pours for $6.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

ZOOperstars!: In between innings, the Louisville based traveling inflatable entertainment act ZOOperstars! will be delighting fans of all ages with their comedy, acrobatics, and dancing, presented by Cattleman's Roadhouse.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by the University of Louisville Health, make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

Sunday, September 8 - Louisville Bats vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Jewish Heritage Day: The Bats will celebrate Jewish Heritage for Sunday afternoon's game. A group of Cantors from local synagogues will perform the national anthem. Fans that follow a kosher diet will be able to bring Kosher food into Louisville Slugger Field through the west gate. A special ticket package is available that includes a ticket and a one-of-a-kind Jewish Heritage t-shirt. That deal can be purchased HERE.

First Responder Day: For First Responders Day, the Bats will have a special pre-game presentation featuring a large flag in the outfield, provided by Meijer. The Anchorage Fire Department will present the colors before the game, and the charity of the game will be Supporting Heroes.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child) and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

