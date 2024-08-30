Final Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark Is Wednesday, September 4 vs. Lehigh Valley

Dog and Baseball Lovers... you have just one more chance to take the pup to the park as the Bisons are hosting their final Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark, Wednesday, September 4th as the Herd hosts the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 6:05 p.m. (Gates 5 p.m.). This is your last chance this season to bring your favorite doggo to Sahlen Field for free and enjoy a baseball game together.

During the game, you can sit... SIT!.....with your best friend in the in Sections 122, 124, 126 and 128 down the right field line (but select LF GA when ordering tickets). Wednesday's game will also feature a visit from WNY Heroes, who will have a table set up with more information about their " Pawsitive for Heroes ' Service Dog program, and a Dog Food Collection Bin from WNY Food for Paws! The Bisons also have a special 'Treat Tickets' that includes a human ticket, a great tasting Sahlen's Hot Dog, a Coca-Cola soft drink, a Doggy Treat and 25% OFF one item in the gift shop for the game to attend for ONLY $23.00!

For more information, visit the Bisons Tops Dog Days page on Bisons.com .

