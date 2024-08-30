Indians and Bats Suspended After Nine Innings of Play

August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Mother Nature put a halt to a back-and-forth contest between the Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians on Friday night, with heavy rain suspending the game as it headed into extra innings with the score tied 5-5. The game will be resumed on Saturday at 6:05 PM, with the regularly scheduled game beginning no earlier than 7:05 PM. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and only one ticket is needed to attend both games.

Riding a 10-game win streak at Victory Field, the longest in the ballpark's 28-year history, the Indians (30-23, 63-63) tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning thanks to consecutive doubles by Seth Beer and Nick Yorke and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Malcom Nuñez.

P.J. Higgins moved the Bats (57-71, 19-35) back in front momentarily with a run-scoring single in the fourth, but Indy snagged its first lead of the night in the sixth on a fielder's choice by Yorke that plated Matt Gorski and two-run single by Liover Peguero that followed.

Louisville leveled the score before the stretch behind a two-out, two-run home run to right field by Ivan Johnson.

Peguero, Gorski and Beer each collected two knocks before the thunderstorm.

RHP Luis Cessa (4-5, 4.58) is scheduled to start for Indianapolis against RHP David Buchanan (9-3, 4.82) in the game following the completion of the suspended contest.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.