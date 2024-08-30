Indians and Bats Suspended After Nine Innings of Play
August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Mother Nature put a halt to a back-and-forth contest between the Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians on Friday night, with heavy rain suspending the game as it headed into extra innings with the score tied 5-5. The game will be resumed on Saturday at 6:05 PM, with the regularly scheduled game beginning no earlier than 7:05 PM. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and only one ticket is needed to attend both games.
Riding a 10-game win streak at Victory Field, the longest in the ballpark's 28-year history, the Indians (30-23, 63-63) tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning thanks to consecutive doubles by Seth Beer and Nick Yorke and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Malcom Nuñez.
P.J. Higgins moved the Bats (57-71, 19-35) back in front momentarily with a run-scoring single in the fourth, but Indy snagged its first lead of the night in the sixth on a fielder's choice by Yorke that plated Matt Gorski and two-run single by Liover Peguero that followed.
Louisville leveled the score before the stretch behind a two-out, two-run home run to right field by Ivan Johnson.
Peguero, Gorski and Beer each collected two knocks before the thunderstorm.
RHP Luis Cessa (4-5, 4.58) is scheduled to start for Indianapolis against RHP David Buchanan (9-3, 4.82) in the game following the completion of the suspended contest.
