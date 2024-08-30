Supak's Stellar Start Leads I-Cubs Past Redbirds
August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Trey Supak's five scoreless innings and a season-high eight strikeouts paved the way for a 6-2 victory for the Iowa Cubs (58-72) over the Memphis Redbirds (63-67) Friday night at Principal Park.
Iowa scored six unanswered runs, counting a Brennen Davis double that plated Matt Mervis in the first, a Darius Hill double that scored Mervis in the fourth, and a Miles Mastrobuoni single, scoring Hill in that same inning to take a 3-0 lead after four.
The home team tacked on three more in the eighth, tallying a Trayce Thompson two-run shot to left and a Chase Strumpf solo bomb into the parking lot in left.
On the mound, starter Trey Supak spun a gem of 5.0 scoreless innings and a season-high eight strikeouts, Riley Martin and Gavin Hollowell, and Michael Arias gave up two in the ninth but closed out the win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Trey Supak tallied a season-high eight strikeouts in five shutout innings
- Gavin Hollowell threw a scoreless relief inning with one hit and one strikeout in his Cubs organization debut.
Iowa will play vs. Memphis on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
