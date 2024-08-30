Supak's Stellar Start Leads I-Cubs Past Redbirds

August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Trey Supak's five scoreless innings and a season-high eight strikeouts paved the way for a 6-2 victory for the Iowa Cubs (58-72) over the Memphis Redbirds (63-67) Friday night at Principal Park.

Iowa scored six unanswered runs, counting a Brennen Davis double that plated Matt Mervis in the first, a Darius Hill double that scored Mervis in the fourth, and a Miles Mastrobuoni single, scoring Hill in that same inning to take a 3-0 lead after four.

The home team tacked on three more in the eighth, tallying a Trayce Thompson two-run shot to left and a Chase Strumpf solo bomb into the parking lot in left.

On the mound, starter Trey Supak spun a gem of 5.0 scoreless innings and a season-high eight strikeouts, Riley Martin and Gavin Hollowell, and Michael Arias gave up two in the ninth but closed out the win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Trey Supak tallied a season-high eight strikeouts in five shutout innings

- Gavin Hollowell threw a scoreless relief inning with one hit and one strikeout in his Cubs organization debut.

Iowa will play vs. Memphis on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.