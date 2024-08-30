August 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

August 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (57-72) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (63-66)

Friday, August 30 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Trey Supak (3-1, 4.17) vs. LHP Quinn Mathews (first Triple-A start)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds play the fourth of a six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the penultimate homestand of the season before the finale vs. Louisville Sept. 10-15...right-hander Trey Supak is scheduled to make his 13th outing (sixth start) with Iowa tonight...Trey has posted a 4.33 ERA (13 ER in 27.0 IP) as a starter and a 3.97 ERA (10 ER in 22.2 IP) as a reliever...left-hander Quinn Mathews is slated to make his first Triple-A start tonight for Memphis.

RAIN-SHORTENED LOSS: The I-Cubs dropped last night's game by a 18-2 score to Memphis...the game was called after one out in the top of the sixth inning due to rain... Moises Ballesteros tallied the lone multi-hit game for Iowa as he went 2-for-3... James Triantos and Owen Caissie each doubled...starter Connor Noland suffered the loss and allowed a career-high nine runs across 2.2 innings... Frankie Scalzo Jr. worked 2.0 innings and struck out four, allowing an inherited runner to score.

HIT PARADE: In just 5.1 innings last night, Iowa allowed 22 hits which marked a season-high and the most they have allowed since they also surrendered 22 hits on June 2, 2011 at Nashville...the franchise record for hits allowed for the I-Cubs is 25 set on June 9, 2007 vs. New Orleans.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa took the six-game series over Toledo winning four of the six games and outscoring the Mud Hens 25-21 (+4)...the I-Cubs haven't lost a series since they lost four of the six against St. Paul from July 30-Aug. 4...Iowa split at Omaha and Columbus and then defeated Toledo.

THE BIG O: Cubs No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie tallied his first multi-homer game of the season Sunday at Toledo as part of a three-hit effort...marked his first such game since Aug. 1, 2023 vs. Chattanooga with Tennessee and the fifth of his career.

SCORING CHANGE: On Tuesday, catcher Moises Ballesteros hit a sharp ground ball to the shortstop and the play was called an error...after review, the scoring was changed to a hit, giving Moises a multi-hit game as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

COOL JAMES: Infielder and Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos extended his hit streak to eight games last night dating back to Aug. 20...he is batting .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles, five RBI and five stolen bases during that span...James has 130 hits and 46 stolen bases this season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa and is the first Cubs' minor leaguer to have such numbers since Tony Campana in 2010...Triantos started his stint with Iowa going 0-for-8 but is batting .348 (23-for-66) since Aug. 8 and has hit in 16 of his 17 starts with Iowa.

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: Wednesday night's starter Brandon Birdsell earned his third win with the I-Cubs and pitched 6.0 scoreless innings...he has gone 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA (6 ER in 29.2 IP) in five starts in August...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in five straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022...Brandon tallied his third game with at least nine strikeouts this season in his last start on Aug. 22 at Toledo.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 14-10 in their last 24 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last three series have been six-game splits with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit).

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa improved to 26-18 in one-run games this season with their 4-3 win Tuesday night...the I-Cubs have played the most one-run games in the International League this season (44) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (42).

VS. MEMPHIS: Iowa and Memphis are matching up for the second series of the season as the Triple-A version of Cardinals vs. Cubs...the two teams played a three-game set immediately following the all-star break in which the I-Cubs won two of the three game and outscored the Redbirds by a score of 9-8 (+1) with all three contests being a one-run game.

