Roadrunners Break Gulls Streak

January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls fell 3-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight, snapping San Diego's season-long five-game win streak.

San Diego negated all four of Tucson's power plays and has now killed 19 straight penalties dating to Jan. 10 (span of six games). The 19 consecutive kills is the longest consecutive such streak this season, surpassing the previous high of 14 killed from Jan. 3-10 (span of four games). The Gulls have also killed 33 of their last 34 penalties (97.1%).

Daniel Sprong scored his eighth goal at 10:36 of the second period to push his point streak to three games (1-2=3) and his point total to 10 his last 10 AHL games (4-6=10). Simon Benoit picked up the lone assist, his 10th point of the season (2-8=10).

Kevin Boyle made 20 saves in the setback.

San Diego will embark on a two-game road trip to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 (both 4 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Daniel Sprong

On the game

I don't think we had a good first, we only had six shots. If we look at the second and third, we had a lot of hard, grade-A chances. They just didn't go in. The goalie played good for them. We had a lot of looks and that's a positive, but we just didn't put them in.

On Tucson goaltender Adin Hill

Well his job is to stop the puck and he made some good saves. We just didn't capitalize on our looks. We had some really good chances. He made some big saves, we have to give him credit for that, but I thought our offensive looks were there. Of course, we wanted to get more, but our first period needed to be better.

On upcoming games vs. Grand Rapids

It's two games before the All-Star break. I think everyone is excited to finish off the week strong. Of course we wanted to end good at home, but that didn't happen, so we're looking for a bounce-back game.

On his goal

I saw the two-on-one, the defense took away [Max Comtois] and I saw the glove-side and I just made sure I hit the net. As a team, we had a lot of good looks, they just didn't go in.

Alex Broadhurst

On falling behind early

Obviously to go down 3-0 like that early on is tough to crawl back. It's tough to score goals in this league. They're a good team too, so they play a good defensive style so it was a challenge. I liked our push back at the end and I thought our second half of the game was way better than the first. We showed a lot of character there. Boyle kept us in it the whole game, but it's just one of those games you just can't come out with a win. We were happy with the ending there and the way we played to try and battle back.

On building off the last two periods

We talked about it after a period that we were getting out-worked and out-changed. We play our best when we play simple hockey, get pucks deep and shoot pucks. I think we only had six shots after the first period, so that was something we talked about. We put up a lot of shots at the end. Keeping it simple, getting pucks deep, shooting pucks and crashing the net. Things like that help us be successful.

On the penalty kill

We know we've had a good run here doing well keeping the puck out of the net. That's a huge part of the game that wins and loses you games in this league. We've got to be good on the power play and the penalty kill every game to give us a chance to win every night. It's just a pride thing. (Sylvain Lefebvre) does a great job with us, we have a great system and have a lot of communication so that helps.

On upcoming games vs. Grand Rapids

They play a hard game at home. They have a great crowd, it's actually a lot of fun to play there. It's a great city, great town, great fans. We're excited for the challenge. It will probably be a new building for a lot of the guys in the room. It'll be exciting. We've got to come out with two big wins and hopefully can head home for the break.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On falling behind early

We feel that we just missed an opportunity. Things have been rolling along pretty good. We ran up a few road bumps early and we pushed back fairly well at different points of the game, but not enough to make a difference.

On building off the last two periods

We had numerous opportunities in the first period to put pucks at the net. I know we ended up with 40 shots, but we felt like that could have been higher. We kept on passing up some opportunities. We've added some skilled players to our lineup and I know we have the ability to make plays. In this game, when you end up shooting pucks at the net, good things follow. We did that, we couldn't break the seal very well. I thought their goalie played an excellent game, but we needed to be a little more consistent and understanding that that can be an effective way to play as well.

On the penalty kill

Sylvain Lefebvre does a fabulous job with our penalty kill. He's very studious. I think he really works on the details of the game. He studies our opponents quite well. I find that when you watch our games, whether it's live or on tape, our work ethic is through the roof when we're killing penalties. They take a lot of pride in it and it makes a difference in the outcome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.