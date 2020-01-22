Daccord, Gustavsson Collect First Shutouts

January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators' eight-game road trip has had a lot of firsts and for goaltenders Joey Daccord and Filip Gustavsson, they both achieved a first milestone too.

An American Hockey League shutout.

"It was awesome," Daccord said of his shutout. "Mostly happy to get the win though and get two points. If I am lucky enough to get a shutout then I'll take it. Sometimes those can go on for a while so it's nice to get it out of the way."

Daccord collected his shutout on Jan. 11 with a 26-save performance against Utica in a 4-0 victory.

Gustavsson made 23 saves Monday in a 3-0 win over Rockford.

"It's such a big relief," Gustavsson said. "There's been a few times before where I just missed it by a couple of seconds or minutes. It's just a great feeling to get the first one."

With Marcus Hogberg in Ottawa since Dec.9, it's been the Daccord and Gustavsson show in Belleville. Since Hogberg's recall, the Sens have gone 11-5-3 with the two young netminders.

"We've become really tight as a squad here and just working the games out and that's how we're getting the two points all the time," Gustavsson said. "Even if we had a tough game we all come together and battle it out and get the two points."

The two goalies have combined to win 18 games this season under the guidance of Senators goaltending development coach Kory Cooper. And seeing them both collect their first shutouts within quick succession of one another brought a smile to Cooper's face.

"Well obviously, I'm happy for them," Cooper said. "They're excited and it obviously means they've performed well. I look at shutouts as a team-based performance. Everybody defended well, you limited the opponents' opportunities, so it's more of a team stat than anything.

"But, it's certainly good for their confidence and it's nice to see them be happy to achieve that."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.