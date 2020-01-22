Ads Win Battle of Division Leaders

Milwaukee, WI - Yakov Trenin scored a goal and added an assist, while Connor Ingram made 18 saves to earn the win in net as the Admirals defeated the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night in a battle of AHL Division Leaders.

The victory upped the Admirals league-leading point total to 62, courtesy of a 29-8-4-2 record and it was also 16th win in 21 games at Panther Arena this year.

Michael McCarron got the Ads on the board just 3:38 into the game with his second tally since getting traded to the Admirals two weeks ago. McCarron finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play that went from Trenin to Anthony Richard to McCarron on the doorstep of the Belleville goal where he tapped it past Joey Daccord.

The score would stay that way until early in the third period, which is when the Baby Sens tied the game at one courtesy of a Rudolfs Balcers deflection of a Drake Batherson shot that slipped by Ingram.

Recently returned to Milwaukee from Nashville, Trenin potted his 15th goal of the season at the 9:53 mark of the third period for a 2-1 advantage. The play began when Rem Pitlick caused a turnover deep in the Senators zone and then passed it across the slot to Trenin, who scored over Daccord's glove for what would be the eventual game-winner.

The Senators applied the pressure the rest of the way, which included over 90 seconds at the end of the game with the goalie on the bench in favor of an extra attacker. However, Ingram and the Admirals defense proved stout and denied Belleville the tying game.

The Admirals get back at it on Friday night when they begin a home-and-home series with the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

