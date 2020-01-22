Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at IceHogs 0
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Riley Tufte scored his first professional goal in the second period to give Texas a 1-0 lead.
- The Stars penalty kill was stellar tonight going 3-for-3 in the game.
- Landon Bow earned his first shutout of the season and third of his career with 29 saves.
- Texas is now 2-1-0-0 against the IceHogs this season and are 9-2-1-0 in the last 12 games.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Friday, Jan. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Jan. 25 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 | 7:00 PM - at Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center
JANUARY 20, 2020
BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, Illinois
Texas Stars - 1, Rockford IceHogs - 0
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ICEHOGS 0 0 0 0
STARS 0 1 0 1
Shots PEN-PIM PP
ICEHOGS 29 2-4:00 0/3
STARS 31 3-6:00 0/2
STARS : 20-18-2-2 (13-5-2-0 | HOME) (7-13-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 29 saves
ICEHOGS: 20-21-1-1 (12-10-0-0 | HOME) (8-11-1-1 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Matt Tomkins (L) - 30 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Riley Tufte (TEX) Matt Tomkins (RFD) Landon Bow (TEX)
