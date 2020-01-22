Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at IceHogs 0

January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Riley Tufte scored his first professional goal in the second period to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

- The Stars penalty kill was stellar tonight going 3-for-3 in the game.

- Landon Bow earned his first shutout of the season and third of his career with 29 saves.

- Texas is now 2-1-0-0 against the IceHogs this season and are 9-2-1-0 in the last 12 games.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Friday, Jan. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Jan. 25 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

- Tuesday, Feb. 4 | 7:00 PM - at Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center

JANUARY 20, 2020

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, Illinois

Texas Stars - 1, Rockford IceHogs - 0

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ICEHOGS 0 0 0 0

STARS 0 1 0 1

Shots PEN-PIM PP

ICEHOGS 29 2-4:00 0/3

STARS 31 3-6:00 0/2

STARS : 20-18-2-2 (13-5-2-0 | HOME) (7-13-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 29 saves

ICEHOGS: 20-21-1-1 (12-10-0-0 | HOME) (8-11-1-1 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Matt Tomkins (L) - 30 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Riley Tufte (TEX) Matt Tomkins (RFD) Landon Bow (TEX)

