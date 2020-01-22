Panthers Loan D Riley Stillman, G Sam Montembeault to T-Birds
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned defenseman Riley Stillman and goaltender Sam Montembeault to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Stillman, 21, has appeared in 16 games this season for Florida, producing four points (0-4-4). Since being recalled on Dec. 27, Stillman leads the Panthers with 28 blocked shots. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, also recorded six points (3-3-6) in 25 games with Springfield.
Montembeault, 23, has appeared in eight games this season for Florida, owning a 4-2-1 record. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound native of Becancour, Quebec, also appeared in nine games with Springfield, owning a 4-4-1 record and a .916 save percentage.
The T-Birds return to home soil for three games this upcoming week, beginning with a tangle with the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The T-Birds and Bears rematch on Friday night for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop before the Bridgeport Sound Tigers arrive to Springfield on Saturday night for the final game before the AHL All-Star Classic break.
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
