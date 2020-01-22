Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Amerks
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 18-20-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 41 points.
The Americans scored two goals in the opening period starting with Remi Elie's marker at 3:44 followed by a tally from Casey Mittelstadt at 16:54 to send the Monsters to the first intermission down 2-0. Cleveland's Ryan MacInnis cut Rochester's lead in half at 9:11 of the middle frame with an unassisted shorthanded tally to send the Monsters to the final intermission down 2-1. Marko Dano tied the game at 6:27 of the third period with helpers from MacInnis and Markus Hannikainen to force overtime. Rochester's Lawrence Pilut scored the game-winning goal at 3:24 of the extra frame to give the 3-2 win to Rochester.
Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 25 saves in the loss while Rochester's Jonas Johansson stopped 23 pucks in the win.
The Monsters face off against the Toronto Marlies on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsTime Ohio, ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 0 - 2
ROC 2 0 0 1 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/2 4/4 10 min / 5 inf
ROC 28 0/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen OT 25 3 9-11-2
ROC Johansson W 23 2 12-3-3
Cleveland Record: 18-20-2-2, 7th North Division
Rochester Record: 22-13-2-4, 3rd North Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters defenseman Dillon Simpson vs. the Rochester Americans
