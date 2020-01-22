Syracuse Crunch to Host Miracle on Ice Night February 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting a Miracle on Ice Night on Friday, Feb. 14 when the team plays the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

On Feb. 22, 1980, the United States men's hockey team defeated the four-time defending gold medalists Soviet Union in the medal round at the XIII Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York for one of the largest upsets in Olympic history. Team USA went on to defeat Finland to claim the gold medal.

The Crunch will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice game with an appearance by former Team USA defenseman, Olympic gold medalist, Stanley Cup Champion and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Ken Morrow. Additionally, the Crunch will wear specialty jerseys that replicate the white jerseys worn by Team USA in the medal round game against the Soviet Union. The jerseys will feature blue shoulders with white stars along with blue and red stripes on the arms and around the bottom of the sweater. Instead of "USA," the jersey will have "SYR" in blue with a red outline diagonally across the chest.

As part of his appearance, Morrow will drop the ceremonial first puck on Feb. 14. The team will also hold a pregame meet-and-greet in the All Who Served Club beginning at 6 p.m. A two pack with access to the pregame meet-and-greet and two tickets to the Crunch game is $100, while a four pack is on sale for $175. Access to the meet-and-greet will be available for all suite ticketholders and club members. Current season ticket holders may purchase access for $20. Meet-and-greet packages are on sale now through the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

