Statement from Boko Imama
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Please see the following statement pertaining to the racial slur that took place in Monday's game between the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors -
FROM BOKO IMAMA OF THE ONTARIO REIGN
I have taken some time to reflect on what transpired on the ice against Bakersfield Monday night. What happened is unfortunate for everyone. No matter how intense or heated a game gets, there is no room for this in our game and no excuse. I am very proud to be an African Canadian hockey player and to stand for all other players that are in the same situation as me.
I would like to thank the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign, Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors for their professionalism in helping me handle this situation. Last but not least, I cannot thank my family and friends for their continued love and support.
At this time, I will not make any further statements or comments and I would very much appreciate if those wishes were respected.
