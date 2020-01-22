Statement from Boko Imama

Please see the following statement pertaining to the racial slur that took place in Monday's game between the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors -

FROM BOKO IMAMA OF THE ONTARIO REIGN

I have taken some time to reflect on what transpired on the ice against Bakersfield Monday night. What happened is unfortunate for everyone. No matter how intense or heated a game gets, there is no room for this in our game and no excuse. I am very proud to be an African Canadian hockey player and to stand for all other players that are in the same situation as me.

I would like to thank the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign, Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors for their professionalism in helping me handle this situation. Last but not least, I cannot thank my family and friends for their continued love and support.

At this time, I will not make any further statements or comments and I would very much appreciate if those wishes were respected.

