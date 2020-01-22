Condors Home Tonight at 6:30 with $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas

January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda at 6:30 p.m. with $5 margaritas and $2 sodas for the team's final home game before the AHL All-Star break. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas presented by Forge 103.9 FM. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Beef Burgundy Stew

Red Potato Mashed

Winter Vegetable Medley

Salad

Cheese Cake

TAP ROOM

Pulled Pork and Beer Cheese Big Dogs

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors play host to the San Jose Barracuda for their final home game before the AHL All-Star Break. It is the seventh matchup in the season series with the Condors owning a 3-3-0 record through six games.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield was shutout 3-0 on Monday in Ontario. It was the third time the Condors have been held off the scoresheet. G Stuart Skinner stopped 29 of 32 in the loss, just his third in his last 10 decisions.

San Jose garnered three of a possible four points on a trip to Iowa over the weekend. Despite trailing entering the third on Saturday, the Barracuda rallied to force overtime and gain a point. C Dylan Gambrell had a goal and assist. G Zach Sawchenko stopped 37 of 41 on the night.

BENNING IN BAKERSFIELD

D Matthew Benning is expected to play game two of a long-term conditioning stint with the Condors tonight. The 25-year old has played 229 games at the NHL level. He scored his professional goal with the Condors to start the 2016 season and has two points (1g-1a) in three games at the AHL level. Tonight is his first game in Bakersfield having played three games so far on the road.

CHASE IS ON

The Condors begin the night four points back of the Ontario Reign for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Bakersfield has two games in hand on the Reign, who are idle tonight. San Diego, who dropped a 3-1 decision last night at home to Tucson, is a point clear of the Condors. They are idle tonight and are in Grand Rapids this weekend. Ontario visits Stockton and San Jose on the weeekend. Bakersfield heads to Tucson.

CONDORS NOTES

LW Tyler Benson leads the Condors with eight points (3g-5a) in six games against San Jose... G Stuart Skinner is 3-1-0 in four starts against the Barracuda... The Condors are 12-9-1-1 at home against San Jose all-time... D William Lagesson played his first game with the Condors in over a month since being recalled by the Oilers... D Evan Bouchard has seven points (3g-4a) in his last nine games.

BARRACUDA NOTES

San Jose is 4-2-1 over its last seven games including 9-0 and 7-2 wins over Ontario and Colorado...C Dylan Gambrell has 10 points (3g-7a) in his last eight games... LW Jayden Halbgewachs has five goals in his last eight games... RW Joachim Blichfeld is ninth in rookie scoring with 25 points in 27 games.

TRANSACTIONS

1/19 - D Vincent Desharnais loaned to Wichita

1/18 - D Matthew Benning assigned on conditioning

1/17 - D William Lagesson assigned

