American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Ontario Reign forward Martin Frk has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Bakersfield on Jan. 20.
Frk will miss Ontario's game Friday (Jan. 24) at Stockton.
