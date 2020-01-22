Cameron Gaunce Named 2020 AHL All-Star

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Cameron Gaunce will join Crunch forward Alex Barre-Boulet in representing the North Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport to be held Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, California.

Gaunce, 29, has four goals and 22 assists in 41 games with the Crunch this season. His 26 points are fourth on the team and first among blueliners, while his 22 helpers pace the Crunch. He is currently tied for sixth among AHL defensemen in total points. The 6-foot-2 196-pound defenseman is in his second season with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. He was re-signed to a one-year, two-way contract on June 14. This is his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27 (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.

