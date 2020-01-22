Red Wings Summon Cholowski

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Dennis Cholowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Since being assigned to Grand Rapids on Dec. 11, Cholowski has recorded five points (2-3-5) - including his first two AHL goals - and two penalty minutes in 17 games. The 21-year-old began this season in Detroit and has accounted for eight points (2-6-8) and four PIM in 29 appearances while averaging 19:34 of ice time.

Cholowski made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 4, 2018 - becoming the 169th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL - and has produced 24 points (9-15-24) and 20 PIM in 81 career games for Detroit.

Selected 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings, Cholowski has appeared in 43 regular season AHL contests for Grand Rapids over parts of three seasons (2016-17, 2018-20), totaling 17 points (2-15-17) and 14 PIM. In six Calder Cup Playoff tilts, he shows two assists.

A native of Langley, British Columbia, Cholowski combined for 66 points (14-52-66), a plus-29 rating and 32 PIM while splitting the 2017-18 major junior campaign between Prince George (13-26-39 in 37 GP) and Portland (1-26-27 in 32 GP) of the Western Hockey League. Cholowski also played one season at St. Cloud State University in 2016-17 and tallied 12 points (1-11-12) in 36 games.

The Griffins (18-19-2-4) are on a season-high six-game point streak and continue their eight-game homestand against the Iowa Wild today at 7 p.m.

