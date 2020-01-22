Rampage Earn Point in OT Loss to Pens

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate) Alexey Toropchenko of the San Antonio Rampage eyes a loose puck vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Nathan Walker's late goal forced overtime but it wasn't enough, as Jordy Bellerive's overtime winner on Tuesday night gave the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-16-7) a 3-2 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (14-17-11) at the AT&T Center.

The Rampage finished their season-long eight-game homestand with a 2-4-2 record.

In the final minute of overtime, Thomas Di Pauli drifted into the Rampage zone and carried the puck from left wing to right. Di Pauli fired a shot from the right circle that was blocked by Jake Walman, but the carom off the end boards came back to the front for Bellerive to chip past goaltender Ville Husso for his sixth goal of the season at 4:27 of overtime.

Bellerive scored three goals in the two-game set against the Rampage, as well as the shootout-winner on Saturday. The Rampage fell to 1-6 in games decided in overtime and 1-11 in games decided beyond regulation.

The Rampage forced overtime to earn a point in the standings with Walker's 17th goal of the season. With Husso heading to the bench for an extra skater, Austin Poganski fed defenseman Derrick Pouliot just inside the Penguin blue line for a one-timer that Walker deflected past Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith at 18:57.

Pouliot has eight assists and nine points in his last ten games.

The Rampage opened the scoring at 8:58 of the first period when Klim Kostin redirected a Joey LaLeggia point shot past DeSmith for his ninth goal of the season, and his sixth goal in the last ten games.

Anthony Angello drew the Penguins even at 12:19 of the second period with a redirect of a Jon Lizotte feed for his 16th of the year.

At 10:40 of the third, the Penguins took their first lead when a John Nyberg point shot bounced in off Kevin Roy for Roy's eighth goal of the season.

The Rampage power play finished the game 0-for-5, with three unsuccessful power plays in the third period.

San Antonio is 9-8-8 at home this season

The Rampage travel to Loveland on Friday night to kick off a two-game set with the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kostin (9); Walker (17)

Ville Husso: 26 saves on 29 shots

Power Play: 0-for-5

Penalty Kill: 1-for-1

THREE STARS:

1) Jordy Bellerive - WBS

2) Kevin Roy - WBS

3) Anthony Angello - WBS

