Rangers Assign Igor Shesterkin and Phillip Di Giuseppe to Hartford

January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has assigned Igor Shesterkin and Phillip Di Giuseppe to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shesterkin appeared in three games with the Rangers after being recalled on Jan. 6, posting a 2-1-0 record, along with a 2.68 GAA and a .929 SV%. He earned a win in each of his first two NHL appearances, becoming the seventh goaltender in Rangers history to do so. He has appeared in 23 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season and has posted a 15-4-3 record, along with a 1.93 GAA, a .932 SV%, and 3 SO. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers, Shesterkin led the AHL in GAA, ranked second in wins and SV%, and was tied for third in shutouts in 2019-20.

Di Giuseppe was recalled by the Rangers on Jan. 12. He has skated in 39 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points, along with a plus-nine rating and 39 penalty minutes. His 11 goals this season are tied for the second-most he has registered in one season in his AHL career. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers, Di Giuseppe ranked second in the AHL - and led the Wolf Pack - in shots on goal this season (134). He also ranked second on Hartford in goals, and was tied for fourth on the team in points and plus/minus rating at the time he was recalled.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.