Comets Squander Three-Goal Lead in Loss to Devils
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets jumped out to a 3-0 lead but surrendered five consecutive goals before falling 5-3 to the Binghamton Devils Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Zack MacEwen, Lukas Jasek, and Nikolay Goldobin were the goal scorers for Utica. Michael DiPietro made 21 saves in the loss.
MacEwen struck first with 5:54 to go in the first when he took a cross-ice pass from Carter Camper and swept a one-timer past Gilles Senn. Jasek doubled the lead 2:50 later, depositing a backdoor pass from Kole Lind on a three-on-two rush.
Goldobin continued the scoring run two and a half minutes into the second period, burying a rebound off a Reid Boucher shot on the power play. Brett Seney got one back for Binghamton on the power play with 12:47 to go in the middle frame. Jesper Boqvist brought the Devils within one just two minutes later on a breakaway after the Comets got caught in the midst of a change.
Mikhail Maltsev tied the game at three six minutes into the third, beating DiPietro with a deflection on the power play. Brandon Baddock gave Binghamton their first lead of the night with 6:55 to go, tipping a shot that dribbled past DiPietro. Joey Anderson sealed the game with an empty netter with 16 seconds to play.
The Comets are back at it Friday night against the Belleville Senators. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
