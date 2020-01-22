Devils Stun Comets In 5-3 Comeback Win

UTICA - The Binghamton Devils came back after trailing 3-0 on the road Wendesday night to defeat the Utica Comets, 5-3, at Adirondack Bank Center.

After a good start for Binghamton on the road, it was the Comets taking a 2-0 lead after one period. While skating four-on-four, Zack MacEwen took a pass and beat goaltender Gilles Senn from the bottom of the right wing circle. The goal was MacEwen's fifth of the year with assists from Carter Camper and Jalen Chatfield at 14:06.

After a missed call for high sticking on defenseman Josh Jacobs, the Comets capitalized on the non call to take a 2-0 lead. Lukas Jasek put home his 12th of the year for the two-goal advantage from Kole Lind and Justin Bailey. The goal came 16:49 into the first period and the Comets took that lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Nikolay Goldobin put the Comets up 3-0 on the power play. From the left circle, Goldobin beat Senn as he tried to get back to the right side of the crease for his 15th of the year. Goldobin's power-play goal came at 2:33 of the second with helpers from Reid Boucher and Olli Juolevi.

Binghamton responded at 7:13 of the second period as Brett Seney converted a power-play goal to get the Devils within two. Seney took a pass from Colton White and blasted a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Michael DiPietro. The goal was Seney's 15th of the year from White and Mikhail Maltsev and the Devils' deficit was two.

Just over two minutes later, Jesper Boqvist pulled Binghamton back within a goal on a breakaway. Boqvist snuck behind the defense and Dakota Mermis hit him with a lead pass and the wrister beat DiPietro at 9:29 of the second. The lone assist on Boqvist's first of the year was credited to Mermis and the Devils trailed by one heading to the third.

Maltsev tied the game on the power play in the third period off a great feed by Nick Merkley. Merkley took a pass from Seney and fired the puck and Maltsev tipped it by DiPietro to tie the game at four with 13:55 remaining.

Brandon Baddock scored the eventual game winner with only 6:55 left in the third. Mermis blasted a shot from the left point that Baddock deflected by DiPietro for his fifth of the year from Mermis and Matt Tennyson to give the Devils a 4-3 lead.

Joey Anderson added an empty-net goal late to secure a 5-3 win. Senn denied 27 of 30 in the win while DiPietro put aside 21 of 25 in the loss.

