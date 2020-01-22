Rocket Win Tight Game against Crunch, 3-2 in OT
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - In a tight, physical game between the Syracuse Crunch and the Laval Rocket, the home side emerged victorious in a 3-2 (OT) win at Place Bell Wednesday night. The Rocket now rank fourth in the North Division.
With the game-winning goal, first-star Jake Evans continues to lead the Rocket with 29 points (9 G, 20 A). Riley Barber and Otto Leskinen each registered an assist and are tied for second on the team with 16 assists.
Special teams were difference makers as the Syracuse Crunch led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play with a shorthanded goal from Jemel Smith and a powerplay marker from Taylor Raddysh. Lukas Vejdemo tallied his ninth goal of the season, deflecting a shot from Alexandre Alain past Scott Wedgewood. The latter was later replaced by Spencer Martin in the middle frame.
The second period made way for more physical play between the two division rivals. After a scrap near the Crunch's net, the Rocket earned a powerplay and scored the equalizer near the halfway mark of the game. Evaluating his options in front of the net, Riley Barber sent a perfect pass through the high slot for Phil Varone, who tipped in the puck in a wide-open net to tie the game.
After a scoreless third period, it only took the Rocket six seconds to bring the 6970 fans to their feet. On a two-on-one, Charles Hudon connected with Jake Evans, who made no mistake and gave Laval a 3-2 victory.
"I think it's like playoff hockey. We're both battling for a spot in the playoffs and hard-working teams. When you play a team [several] times, you obviously get [to know] some players and get a little more intense in the game," said Evans to the media post-game.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: Vejdemo (Alain, Jevpalovs) | Varone (Barber, Leskinen) | Evans (Hudon)
SYR: Smith (Walcott) | Raddysh (Colton, Barre-Boulet)
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: 1/5 | IN/PK: 4/5
SYR | AN/PP: 1/5 | IN/PK: 4/5
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Primeau (21/23) | SYR: Wedgewood (6/7) Martin (18/20)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Evans - LAV 2. Varone - LAV 3. Colton - SYR
