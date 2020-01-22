Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jimmy Huntington from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Huntington, 21, has appeared in 22 games with the Crunch this season tallying two assists. He has also recorded a goal and three assists in five contests with the Solar Bears. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists. Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2020
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Extensive Coverage Set for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Panthers Loan D Riley Stillman, G Sam Montembeault to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Skillet Kicks off Admirals Concert Series on Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Daccord, Gustavsson Collect First Shutouts - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Cameron Gaunce Named 2020 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Gaunce Added to Roster for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Red Wings Summon Cholowski - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Condors Home Tonight at 6:30 with $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Miracle on Ice Night February 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Flyers Send Lyon, Bunnaman and Rubtsov to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Igor Shesterkin and Phillip Di Giuseppe to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hill Dominant, Ushers Roadrunners To Return Home With Another Winning Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Break Gulls Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Earn Point in OT Loss to Pens - San Antonio Rampage
- Ads Win Battle of Division Leaders - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Use More Bellerive Heroics for Overtime Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.