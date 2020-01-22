Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears

January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jimmy Huntington from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Huntington, 21, has appeared in 22 games with the Crunch this season tallying two assists. He has also recorded a goal and three assists in five contests with the Solar Bears. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists. Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.

