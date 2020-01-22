P-Bruins Complete Comeback, Beat Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Shootout
January 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - After falling behind 2-1 in the third period, the Providence Bruins got a late goal from Zach Senyshyn and extended the game to a shootout en route to a 3-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Peter Cehlarik scored the lone goal in the shootout for Providence. In goal, Max Lagace made 26 saves in his 16th win of the season.
1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL
LEHIGH VALLEY 1 0 1 0 2
PROVIDENCE 1 0 1 1 3
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"I can't say we were outstanding tonight. We were very average for at least the first half of the game. I thought we got going towards the end of the second and in the third we were alright.
"It was outstanding by Seny (Zach Senyshyn) to get us back in it. I thought we did buckle down and play the right way in those last five and a half minutes. Overall, there was some good stuff and also some stuff that we're going to have to work on."
ZACH SENYSHYN - ONE GOAL
"Once we kind of got into our own flow, it was a lot better. It was a slower start for us, but we were able to find a way to win. That's a good quality for a team to have in games like that.
"You've got to win that first one to go on a streak. We've just got to keep going here and hope for the best."
STATS
- With his victory tonight, Max Lagace moved into second place in the AHL with 16 wins on the year. The first-year P-Bruin also leads the AHL with five shutouts.
- Oskar Steen opened the scoring for Providence with his fifth goal of the season. He has 12 points (5G, 7A) on the year.
- In his first game back from injury, Robert Lantosi recorded the primary assist on Steen's goal. His 25 points (10G, 15A) rank fourth on the P-Bruins.
- Josiah Didier collected the secondary assist on Steen's goal. He now has eight helpers on the season, tying a career high.
- Zach Senyshyn scored his third goal of the year at the 14:01 mark of the third period. He has collected points in two consecutive games with one goal and one assist.
NEXT GAME
The P-Bruins will remain in Providence for a rematch with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, January 24 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05p.m. ET.
