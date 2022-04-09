Reign Sign Defender Joe Gatenby to ATO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the signing of defenseman Joe Gatenby to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Gatenby, 24, turns pro after spending his last three seasons playing collegiately at the University of New Brunswick, appearing in 83 games while scoring 41 points on eight goals and 33 assists.

This season while serving as an alternate captain at UNB, Gatenby recorded 10 points on two goals and eight assists in 23 games. The Kelowna, B.C. native also played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers, suiting up in 317 games from 2013-18.

Gatenby joins the Reign ahead of Sunday's matinee game against the Stockton Heat in Ontario at Toyota Arena beginning at 3 p.m. PST.

