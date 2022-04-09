Reign Sign Defender Joe Gatenby to ATO
April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the signing of defenseman Joe Gatenby to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
Gatenby, 24, turns pro after spending his last three seasons playing collegiately at the University of New Brunswick, appearing in 83 games while scoring 41 points on eight goals and 33 assists.
This season while serving as an alternate captain at UNB, Gatenby recorded 10 points on two goals and eight assists in 23 games. The Kelowna, B.C. native also played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers, suiting up in 317 games from 2013-18.
Gatenby joins the Reign ahead of Sunday's matinee game against the Stockton Heat in Ontario at Toyota Arena beginning at 3 p.m. PST.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022
- Riley Barber's Hat Trick Lifts Griffins Past Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Downed by Rocket, Lose 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Reign Sign Defender Joe Gatenby to ATO - Ontario Reign
- McManus Scores First AHL Goal, Canucks Extend Win Streak to Three - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: April 9 & 10 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 9 at Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Hodgson Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Linden Marshall to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Toronto Marlies Host Griffins for Two Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Sees Familiar Face in Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #60: Tucson at Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: April 9 at Syracuse - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Swamped at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Downed at Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Grab Point in Shootout Loss to Powerful Heat - Ontario Reign
- Heat Take Front End of Weekend Set against Ontario, 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Belleville Sens Score Four Early to Get Past Comets - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Win Sixth Straight with 4-1 Victory over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Roll over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.