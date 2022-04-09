Monsters Sign Goaltender Linden Marshall to Amateur Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters signed goaltender Linden Marshall to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. Marshall appeared in one game this season for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and went 9-13-3 with a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA) and .895 save percentage (S%) in 26 NCAA appearances for RPI this season.

A 6'3", 194 lb. left-catching native of Victoria, BC, Marshall, 23, went 22-44-5 with one shutout, a 3.00 GAA and .899 S% in 77 career NCAA appearances for RPI spanning four seasons from 2017-20 and 2021-22. In 49 BCHL appearances for the Trail Smoke Eaters spanning two seasons from 2015-17, Marshall went 20-15-0 with two shutouts, a 3.47 GAA and .899 S%.

