Moose Swamped at Milwaukee

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (37-21-4-2) faced off with the Milwaukee Admirals (35-26-4-4) Friday evening at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win over the Admirals on Wednesday morning.

Milwaukee opened the scoring just prior to the halfway point of the first. Cody Glass took advantage of a Moose turnover and found twine past Evan Cormier for the 1-0 lead. The Admirals added to their lead three minutes later with a tally from Cole Smith. That pushed the Admirals ahead 2-0. The Moose picked up the pace of play with a late power play, but Connor Ingram held the line and prevent any Moose offensive chances. Manitoba trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and were down 11-4 in shots on goal.

Milwaukee added to their lead in the second. The Admirals forced a Moose turnover and used some quick passing to get the puck on the stick of Egor Afanasyev. That pushed the lead to 3-0 in favour of the home side. Milwaukee added a fourth goal off the stick of Cody Glass. His second of the evening made it a 4-0 lead. Milwaukee struck later on the power play with a tally from Alex Biega. Milwaukee found twine a minute later with a goal from Mitch McLain. The Moose found themselves down 6-0 after 40 minutes of play.

The Moose got on the board in the third with a goal on the man advantage. C.J. Suess made a dash into the offensive zone and weaved his way to the front of the net before beating Ingram and breaking up the shutout bid six minutes into the frame. Manitoba added another goal on the power play after Jeff Malott swatted home a rebound off a Ville Heinola shot. With under a minute to go, Milwaukee tacked on one final goal from Kole Sherwood to ice the game 7-2. Cormier was tagged with the loss and made 19 saves, while Ingram captured the win and finished with 22 stops of his own.

Statbook

Jeff Malott has seven points (3G, 4A) his past six games

Austin Poganki's assist ties a career high with his 30th point of the season

Moose netminder Berdin tallied an assist in the loss

Ville Heinola tallied an assist in his return to the Moose lineup

Leon Gawanke has three points (3A) his past four contests

What's Next?

The Moose head to Chicago to face the Wolves on Saturday, April 9. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Allstate Arena. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

