Series Preview vs. San Jose: April 9 & 10

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights (27-28-3-1) take on the San Jose Barracuda (20-36-3-2) in a two-game series at SAP Center at 6 p.m. PT on April 9 and at 1:15 p.m. PT on April 10.

NOTES

Henderson sits in seventh place in the Pacific Division as they continue their push to clinch a berm for the Calder Cup Playoffs. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 3-7-0-0.

Daniil Miromanov scored his first AHL hat trick and the first at The Dollar Loan Center on April 4th. Miromanov is 18th amongst the rookies and 13th amongst the defenseman with his point total of 34 (9G, 25A).

Paul Cotter has four points in his last five games, three goals and one assist. Cotter's record on the season is 29 (17G, 12A). He was the first goal scorer for the Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center during their inaugural game on April 2.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Jose Barracuda sit in last place in the Pacific Division with a 1-7-1-1 record in their last ten matchups.

Joachim Blichfeld leads the Barracuda in points, his total sitting at 41 (23G, 18A). He has the fourth most powerplay goals in the league with 12 of his total 23 goals coming from the advantage. In his last five games, he has earned four points, three goals and one assist.

Jayden Halbgewachs is second in the team's point ranking with 37 (17G, 20A). He scored one goal for San Jose when the two teams last met on Feb. 3.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Silver Knights and Barracuda last faced off on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the Orleans Arena, with Henderson sweeping the series. The first matchup was won 5-3, with Paul Cotter scoring his first professional hat trick. The other two goals came from Peter DiLiberatore in the first frame and Pavel Dorofeyev in the third frame. In the second meeting, the final score was 6-3, with second period goals coming from Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter, Gage Quinney and third period goals coming from Jake Leschyshyn, Quinney, and Ben Jones.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 42 points (23G, 19A)

Daniil Miromanov: 34 points (9G, 25A)

Ben Jones: 30 points (20G, 10A)

Paul Cotter: 29 points (17G, 12A)

Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.