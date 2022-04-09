Reign Grab Point in Shootout Loss to Powerful Heat

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







A tight game came down to a shootout Friday night with the Stockton Heat (42-12-4-1) earning the extra point in a 3-2 decision over the Ontario Reign (36-15-5-4) at Stockton Arena. Both Ontario goals in the contest came from defenders, with Frederic Allard and Thomas Hickey each scoring for the Reign in a losing effort.

Goaltender Matt Villalta made his eighth consecutive start for Ontario and kept his team in the game all night, turning aside a total of 35 shots while forward TJ Tynan was on the scoresheet for the seventh consecutive game with his league-leading 73rd assist of the year. Ontario earned one point in the standings for the second straight game and holds second place in the Pacific Division with a 0.675 points percentage.

Villalta made a string of saves in the opening minutes of the game to keep Stockton off the board early, but the Heat still got on the scoreboard first at 7:12 on a power play goal by Matthew Phillips with Cameron Gaunce in the penalty box for an interference infraction.

The Reign responded to tie the game at 1-1 in the final minute of the first frame on Allard's first goal with Ontario. With just 44 seconds left on the clock, TJ Tynan won a faceoff right to Allard, who took his time and unleashed a blast that whizzed past goaltender Dustin Wolf and into the net.

Ontario also held Stockton without a shot on goal for the final 12:48 of the first period, with Phillips' strike ending as the home team's final look of the frame.

The Heat went back in front at 9:31 of the second when a puck glanced off Emilio Pettersen and into the Reign net to make it a 2-1 game.

But Ontario found an equalizer at 16:27 off a rush into the Stockton end that saw forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan leave a drop pass for Hickey, who settled the puck and beat Wolf with a wrist shot for his second goal as a member of the Reign and his sixth tally of the season overall.

The score remained even throughout the third period as both teams were able to kill off penalties in the final frame. Three minor infractions to Ontario skaters forced Villalta to remain active in the crease, stopping 13 third period shots.

Both clubs also had chances to end the game in overtime, with neither team able to find a winner. The Reign put four shots on goal in the extra session, including a breakaway chance for forward Martin Frk that was stopped by the left pad of Wolf.

Stockton claimed the shootout with goals on each of their first two attempts from Justin Kirkland and Matthew Phillips. Ontario turned to Anderson-Dolan and Samuel Fagemo in the skill session and both were turned out by Wolf who finished the game with 24 saves.

The Heat had a 38-26 shots on goal edge and gave only two power play chances to Ontario who ended at 0-for-2 on the man-advantage. Stockton finished 1-for-5 on the power play, with Phillips' first period strike as the only conversion in the contest.

Chris Hajt

On another matchup with Stockton that had a playoff-like atmosphere

For sure it was. Lots of back and forth and tight checking, special teams, good hits, entertaining 3-on-3 overtime and the shootout obviously went their way but a lot of good things both ways for sure and definitely a playoff feel to it.

On his team killing off three penalties during the third period

Yeah they were big kills for sure and Matty V played excellent and made some huge saves when we needed it as well and overall we can't give a team like that the opportunities but at the same time we'll take the kills and move forward.

On his team's overall defensive effort in the game

Well they put a lot of pressure around our net. They have some good size and players that are willing to go to that area so we made sure that we were able to bear down in that area and defend well and be on the defensive side, have good sticks and ultimately have a physical mindset about us and overall we did. That team challenges you there all night long.

On the play of Allard, who scored Ontario's first goal late in the first period

It was an important goal, really important. It kind of gave us a little momentum in a key moment of the game. He's getting comfortable playing here and he's a good guy and he's played well for us and had a real good game.

Frederic Allard

On what it was like being part of the game, his first against Stockton this year

That was a playoff game from the start to the finish. It was so fun to play it. I think it helps us get ready for the playoffs. Tough loss in a shootout but we showed that we can play with those guys.

On the way he and the team defended

Yeah PK was outstanding in the third, that's what we worked on all week, getting it done so I'm happy we made it through that.

On scoring his first goal with the Reign

I had so much time, I was looking for Wolly (Wolanin) back door and I was like 'Oh, I have so much time, I might as well shoot it'. And I just shot it and it was a perfect shot so I'm happy about it.

The Reign host Stockton for a rematch on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena beginning at 3 p.m. PST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.