Silver Knights Top Barracuda 6-3
April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 6-3, at SAP Center Saturday night.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The scoring opened with a first frame goal from Ben Jones to give Henderson the lead. Paul Cotter quickly followed up with another goal for the Silver Knights, furthering the score 2-0 in the first ten minutes of the contest. Artemi Kniazev answered back with a powerplay goal to bring San Jose within one. Ben Thomson scored the third Silver Knights goal at the end of the first to get his first goal of the season and his first playing for Henderson. Jermaine Loewen scored the fourth Henderson goal of the night, ending the period 4-1. Dillon Hamaliuk opened the second frame with the second Barracuda goal of the night. Jack Dugan scored his fifth of the season midway through the second while on the powerplay. Santeri Hatakka brought San Jose within two, to score their third of the night. Brayden Pachal finished the game with an empty net goal. Henderson won, 6-3.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights return to the SAP Center for their last away game this season against the San Jose Barracuda at 1:15 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
