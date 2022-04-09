Barracuda Eliminated from Playoffs After 6-3 Loss to Silver Knights
April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (20-37-3-2) were officially eliminated from Calder Cup playoff contention on Saturday at the SAP Center, falling 6-3 to the Henderson Silver Knights (28-28-3-1), the team's ninth consecutive loss.
- Artemi Kniazev (7) scored on the power-play and tacked on an assist for his seventh multi-point game of the year. The rookie defender now leads all team blueliners in points (24) and goals.
- Dillon Hamaliuk (3) notched a goal and an assist for his second multi-point game of the year.
- Santeri Hatakka (2) scored late, snapping a 17-game goalless drought.
- Ben Jones of the Knights collected a goal and an assist, along with first star honors.
- The Barracuda scored on the man-advantage and now have goals in three consecutive games on the power-play and four of its last five.
Join the Battery:
Follow Frenzy to Tech CU Arena! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!
A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.
Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.
