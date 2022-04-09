Rockford Sees Familiar Face in Roadrunners

Rockford, IL- After going 2-0 against the Tucson Roadrunners Friday and Saturday in Arizona, the IceHogs, playing as the Wagon Wheel Cardinals tonight, face the Roadrunners yet again this weekend, this time home at the BMO tonight at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.! This is the third of four matchups between the two clubs this season.

Slavin Thriving in Month of April

IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin is riding a four-game point streak and was a key piece to the IceHogs success on their four-game West Coast road trip. Slavin scored in three out of the four games, including the lone and game-winning goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights. He also notched three assists in the four road games and has six goals and four assists in his last eight games.

New Guy on the Block

On Friday the IceHogs officially announced they have signed goaltender Jaxson Stauber to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO). Stauber and the Blackhawks agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract beginning next season and going through the 2023-2024 season. Stauber, a Plymouth, MN native, just finished his junior year at Providence College where he posted a 21-14-2 record. His father, Robb Stauber, played five seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres and also coached the U.S. Women's National Team to a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Jam-Packed Weekend at BMO

With just six regular season home games left at the BMO, this weekend is jam-packed with activities you don't want to miss out on! On Saturday, the IceHogs will take the ice as the Wagon Wheel Cardinals. You can bid on the game-worn jerseys with proceeds benefitting the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Then on Sunday it's Pucks and Paws Night! Your pet can attend the contest free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Specific seating will be reserved for fans with pets. The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs dog collar presented by Riverside Dental!

The IceHogs and Roadrunners turn right around for a 4:00 p.m. matchup tomorrow, Sunday, April 10 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 31-25-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Tucson: 20-33-5-1 (8th, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri, April 1 @ Tucson: Win 4-3 (OT) Highlights & Recap

Sat, April 2 @ Tucson: 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat, April 9 vs Tucson:

Sun, April 10 vs Tucson:

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners, All-Time

4-1-1-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Tucson: Jay Varady (3rd season as Roadrunners Head Coach)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Tucson: Arizona Coyotes

