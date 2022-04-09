Comets Downed by Rocket, Lose 5-3

Utica, NY - The Comets finished up a two game Canadian road swing on Saturday afternoon when they battled Laval on road. Despite scoring the game's first three goals, the Comets allowed five straight and dropped the contest by a 5-3 score.

The game started with a first period goal by Utica after Alex Holtz blasted the puck through Laval goalie Cayden Primeau at 7:23. The goal for Holtz was his 24th of the year putting him in second place amongst rookie goal scorers in the AHL. Later, the Comets scored on the power-play after Ryan Schmelzer deflected the puck between the legs of Primeau at 8:18. It was Schmelzer's 16th goal of the season. Alex Holtz and defenseman Reilly Walsh picked up the assists on the tally putting up Utica 2-0. The Comets weren't done yet. They scored again to give themselves a 3-0 lead and this time it was a Nolan Foote one-timer that blasted into the net on a nice setup by defenseman Michael Vukojevic at 9:21. But, the home team finally punched back and a giveaway in the defensive zone by Utica allowed Joel Teasdale to make a nice move around Comets goalie Akira Schmid at 10:36. Former Comets forward Nate Schnarr assisted on the goal. The Rocket got cut their deficit to only one when they got a goal directly off a face-off win in the Comets zone at 12:45. It was Kevin Roy who blasted the puck over the glove of Schmid. Less than two minutes later, Alex Belzile got a good bounce in his team's favor after a Schmid save the puck rolled just over the goal-line at 10:26 and the game was tied 3-3 after twenty minutes.

While there was no scoring in the second period, the third period resulted in a goal for Jean-Sebastien Dea at 4:53 who slid behind the Comets defense, entered the Utica zone and wristed a shot glove side and in on Schmid for a 4-3 lead for the Rocket. The Rocket added an empty netter to seal the game in their favor and the Comets skated away without a win in their last four games.

The Comets return home next week against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at 7:00 PM followed by a Saturday night game against Belleville once more at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

