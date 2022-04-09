Crunch Blank Penguins, 1-0

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Max Lagace had a 48-save shutout to help the Syracuse Crunch blank the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 34-24-7-2 on the season and 2-0-1-0 in the four-game season series against the Penguins.

Lagace posted his third shutout of season, while Louis Domingue turned aside 30-of-31 between the pipes for the Penguins. Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch potted the only goal of the game 2:56 into the second period. Nick Perbix wrapped around the back of the cage and sent a backdoor feed through the slot for Gemel Smith to chip in.

The Crunch travel to face the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Max Lagace recorded his third shutout of the season tonight, tied for third in the league...Lagace tied a career-high with 48 saves, last time was March 29, 2016 with 48 saves on 49 shots.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.